The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Ajit Pawar's faction, warning of potential contempt proceedings for any deliberate violation of its order.

The dispute revolves around the "clock" symbol, which was allotted to Ajit's faction by the Election Commission after the Nationalist Congress Party split in 2023.

The dispute revolves around the "clock" symbol, which was allotted to Ajit's faction by the Election Commission after the Nationalist Congress Party split in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has been permitted to use a new symbol for upcoming elections, with the next court hearing scheduled for November 4.

SC ruling on NCP symbol

SC setback for Sharad Pawar, clock symbol stays with Ajit

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:35 pm Oct 24, 202404:35 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), allowing them to use the "clock" symbol in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The decision comes as a blow to Sharad Pawar, who had challenged the Election Commission of India's earlier allocation of this symbol to Ajit's group. The court also mandated that all election advertisements by Ajit's faction must include a disclaimer clarifying that the issue is still under judicial consideration.

Legal directive

Court issues notice to Ajit Pawar's faction

The Supreme Court bench, which included Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, issued a notice to Ajit Pawar's faction. The apex court warned of potential suo motu contempt proceedings if there was any deliberate violation of its order. The bench also directed Ajit's group to file a fresh undertaking by November 4, ensuring compliance with the court's directions throughout the election period.

Courtroom arguments

Sharad Pawar's advocate accuses Ajit's faction of non-compliance

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sharad Pawar, contended that Ajit's faction had failed to comply with earlier court orders on disclaimers. Singhvi alleged that the rival camp was attempting to ride on Sharad's coattails for electoral advantage and emphasized that no party should gain from a symbol under judicial scrutiny. Senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for Ajit Pawar, countered that they complied with all court directions and offered to submit documents in support.

Upcoming proceedings

Supreme Court schedules next hearing for November 4

The SC has listed the matter for further hearing on November 4. The "clock" symbol dispute arose after the NCP split, with Ajit Pawar joining the ruling Mahayuti alliance in 2023. After the split, the EC acknowledged Ajit's faction as the real NCP and allotted them the "clock" symbol. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar was allowed by the SC to use "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar" and a new symbol of a man blowing a "turha" for upcoming polls.