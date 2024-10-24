Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to a surge of bomb threats targeting 85 flights, including IndiGo and Air India, the Indian government is planning to make hoax bomb threats a punishable offense.

The government is also considering legislative changes, such as adding culprits to a no-fly list and amending aviation security rules.

Amid criticism of social media platforms for their role in these threats, the government is urging these platforms to use AI to block accounts sending threats, while also enhancing security measures like targeted frisking of passengers and baggage.

The threats mostly originated from social media platforms

Fresh bomb threats target 85 flights, including IndiGo, Air India

By Chanshimla Varah 04:20 pm Oct 24, 202404:20 pm

What's the story At least 85 flights operated by IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Akasa Air received bomb threats on Thursday. According to officials, the threats targeted 20 flights from Air India, 20 from Indigo, 20 from Vistara, and 25 from Akasa Airlines. With this new bomb threats, the number of affected flights has now reached nearly 250 in the last 11 days.

Legislative measures

Government plans to address hoax threats

Most of the threats in the past came from social media platforms and were later deemed hoaxes. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced plans to make hoax bomb threat calls a cognisable offense. The government is mulling legislative measures, including putting perpetrators on a no-fly list. Amendments to aviation security rules and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982 are also being planned to tackle these threats.

Social media role

Central government criticizes social media platforms

The central government has also slammed social media platforms such as X and Meta for their role in the matter. Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve chaired a meeting asking the platforms to employ AI-based solutions to block accounts sending threatening messages. The recent spate of threats has also led to changes in Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) protocols, PTI reported. Increased security measures include targeted frisking of passengers and baggage by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airline security teams.