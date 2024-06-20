In brief Simplifying... In brief A series of shocking incidents involving bizarre items found in food and online deliveries in India have recently come to light.

These include a metal blade in an Air India meal, a severed human finger in an ice cream cone, a live cobra in an Amazon package, a dead mouse in a bottle of chocolate syrup, an insect in a tub of ice cream, and an empty soda delivery.

June 20, 2024

What's the story In a series of unsettling incidents, customers across India have reported finding bizarre items in their food and online orders. A dead frog was found in a packet of potato wafers in Gujarat's Jamnagar by Jasmin Patel, who claimed his relatives had consumed some chips before the discovery. "My niece threw the packet away...I didn't believe her when she told me. But I, too, was shocked to see the dead frog," Patel said. The local authorities are investigating this incident.

Alarming incidents

Metal blade and human finger found in food

In another shocking incident, an Air India passenger discovered a metal blade in his meal during a flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco. The passenger, Mathures Paul, shared his experience on social media stating "Air India food can cut like a knife." Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Brendan Ferrao found a severed human finger in his online-ordered ice cream cone. Both incidents have been confirmed and are currently under investigation.

Shocking deliveries

Venomous snake and dead mouse in online deliveries

Adding to the string of bizarre incidents, a Bengaluru couple discovered a live cobra in an Amazon package that was supposed to contain an Xbox controller. The snake was immobilized by packaging tape, averting any potential harm. In another case, Prami Sridhar found a dead mouse in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup ordered through Zepto. Three members of her family consumed the contaminated syrup before discovering the mouse, leading to one requiring medical attention.

Unpleasant surprises

Insect in ice cream and empty soda delivery

In Noida, a customer discovered an insect inside a tub of Amul ice cream purchased via Blinkit. The company expressed regret over the incident but stated that the customer was not cooperating with the investigation. In another unusual incident, a customer named Aaraynsh received a sealed empty glass instead of a lime soda ordered from Swiggy. His social media post showcasing the empty container quickly gained traction, garnering over 250,000 views.