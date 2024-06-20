In brief Simplifying... In brief IIT-Bombay has fined four students ₹1.2 lakh each and four others ₹40,000 each over a skit on Ramayana, which was deemed derogatory.

By Chanshimla Varah 02:00 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has levied fines on eight students who staged a controversial play, Raahovan, during the institute's Performing Arts Festival on March 31. The play, perceived as a parody of the Hindu epic Ramayana, led to formal complaints from some students alleging derogatory references to Hindu beliefs and deities. The students claimed that the play mocked cultural values under the guise of "promoting feminism."

Following the complaints, a disciplinary committee meeting was held on May 8, resulting in penalties announced on June 4. Four students were fined ₹1.2 lakh each, while four others were fined ₹40,000 each. Graduating students faced additional sanctions, including a ban from the institute's gymkhana awards, and junior students were barred from using the hostel facilities.

The controversy gained momentum on social media when the "IIT B for Bharat" group criticized the play, accusing it of mocking Lord Ram and Ramayana. The group shared video clips from the performance, alleging misuse of academic freedom to ridicule revered figures. After action was taken against the students, the group wrote on X, "We welcome the disciplinary action taken by the IIT Bombay administration against those involved in the play Raahovan, which depicted the Ramayana in a derogatory manner."

The penalties are due on July 20, 2024, at the office of the Dean of Student Affairs. The institute warned that any breach of this penalty would result in further sanctions. However, some have condemned this decision as an attack on freedom of expression. "I had always heard that educational institutions should be safe spaces, safe for voicing opinions. Alas, even IITs are no longer safe spaces," wrote one person on a social media platform.

Last year, the institute also fined a student ₹10,000 for protesting against the designated "veg-only" tables. The mess council at the institute's dormitories 12, 13, and 14 set aside six tables in the common mess area for vegetarians. The rule caused dissatisfaction among students on campus, who argued that official segregation was not inclusive. The mess council, however, stated that the rule was imposed to create "a more inclusive and peaceful dining experience for all."