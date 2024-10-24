'Dog leash, burned Fortuner': How friends killed Noida property dealer
In a horrifying incident, a property dealer from Ghaziabad was brutally murdered by his friends on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Vishal Rajput and Jeet Chaudhary, allegedly strangled Sanjay Yadav with a dog leash and set his body on fire inside his SUV. The crime took place near Nagla Nainsukh village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri.
Yadav was intoxicated before being murdered
According to police, Yadav had gone to the accused's house on Tuesday afternoon, where they drank together. Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said that the accused stole money and valuables from Yadav after he got drunk. They then used a dog leash to strangle him. Later that night, they dumped Yadav's body in the back seat of his SUV and drove to a deserted spot, where they doused it with petrol, and set it on fire.
Yadav's body discovered in burnt SUV
The police were made aware of the crime after the Dadri police station received an emergency call about a black Fortuner burning near Nagla Nainsukh village. After an hour of dousing the flames, they found a man's body in the driver's seat. The deceased was identified as Yadav through the SUV's registration number.
The friends are in police custody
Accused arrested, evidence recovered
During investigations, it was revealed that Yadav had left home with his two friends on Tuesday. Police recovered several items from them, including the dog leash, a bracelet, two rings, a gold-like chain, ₹6,250 in cash and two iPhones. The accused confessed to befriending Yadav after knowing that he often carried huge amounts of money and wore gold jewelry. An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 309(6) (robbery) and 238(5) (giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.