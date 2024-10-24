Summarize Simplifying... In short A Noida property dealer, Yadav, was murdered by his friends who strangled him with a dog leash after robbing him.

The culprits, who targeted Yadav for his wealth, dumped his body in his SUV, set it ablaze, and were later arrested.

The police recovered several items including the murder weapon, cash, and jewelry.

The crime took place on Tuesday

'Dog leash, burned Fortuner': How friends killed Noida property dealer

By Chanshimla Varah 03:11 pm Oct 24, 202403:11 pm

What's the story In a horrifying incident, a property dealer from Ghaziabad was brutally murdered by his friends on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Vishal Rajput and Jeet Chaudhary, allegedly strangled Sanjay Yadav with a dog leash and set his body on fire inside his SUV. The crime took place near Nagla Nainsukh village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri.

Crime details

Yadav was intoxicated before being murdered

According to police, Yadav had gone to the accused's house on Tuesday afternoon, where they drank together. Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said that the accused stole money and valuables from Yadav after he got drunk. They then used a dog leash to strangle him. Later that night, they dumped Yadav's body in the back seat of his SUV and drove to a deserted spot, where they doused it with petrol, and set it on fire.

Investigation progress

Yadav's body discovered in burnt SUV

The police were made aware of the crime after the Dadri police station received an emergency call about a black Fortuner burning near Nagla Nainsukh village. After an hour of dousing the flames, they found a man's body in the driver's seat. The deceased was identified as Yadav through the SUV's registration number.

Twitter Post

The friends are in police custody

Arrest and recovery

Accused arrested, evidence recovered

During investigations, it was revealed that Yadav had left home with his two friends on Tuesday. Police recovered several items from them, including the dog leash, a bracelet, two rings, a gold-like chain, ₹6,250 in cash and two iPhones. The accused confessed to befriending Yadav after knowing that he often carried huge amounts of money and wore gold jewelry. An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 309(6) (robbery) and 238(5) (giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.