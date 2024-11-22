Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has launched a campaign called 'Revdi Par Charcha', aiming to highlight the achievements of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance.

The two-week-long campaign begins November 25

Kejriwal launches 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign; promises free electricity, healthcare

By Chanshimla Varah 03:55 pm Nov 22, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a new campaign "Revdi Par Charcha" ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, due in February 2025. During the two-week-long campaign, which begins November 25, the party will hold 65,000 public meetings across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. The meetings will primarily focus on informing citizens about AAP's free services such as electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides and monthly ₹ 1,000 assistance for women, and pilgrimages for the elderly.

Kejriwal responds to BJP's criticism of welfare schemes

Addressing the criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about welfare schemes being "free ki revdi," Kejriwal said, "BJP rules 20 states of the country but they do not provide any of these services to people in any of these states." He warned if the BJP wins in Delhi, they may stop these free services.

Kejriwal criticizes BJP's governance and unfulfilled promises

The "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign is designed to showcase the AAP's work and juxtapose it with BJP's rule. Kejriwal alleged the BJP stalled developmental projects in Delhi and asked what they did in the last 10 years. He also slammed Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Puri for not keeping their promises to the Purvanchali community. "They promised proper registrations for unauthorized colonies but haven't completed even one....In contrast, we've given dignity to the lives of Purvanchal residents," he said.

AAP's current standing and new initiatives in Delhi

Currently, the AAP has 59 seats in the Delhi Assembly. In the previous election in 2020, the AAP won 62 seats while the BJP had eight. However, recent disqualifications under anti-defection laws and resignations have changed the numbers. Two AAP MLAs, including Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, were recently disqualified under anti-defection legislation for joining the BJP, while Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the assembly due to differences with the party.