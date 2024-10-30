Trouble in Mahayuti as allies disagree over Nawab Malik's candidature
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are at loggerheads over the nomination of Nawab Malik for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The NCP has nominated Malik as their candidate from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, a decision that has sparked controversy in the Mahayuti alliance comprising the NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena. Malik is out on bail in a money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
BJP refuses to support Malik's candidacy
The BJP has strongly objected to Malik's candidacy over his purported underworld links. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar categorically said there is "no question of us campaigning for Nawab Malik." In a tit-for-tat move, the BJP has declared Shiv Sena's Suresh Krishna Patil, popularly known as Bullet Patil, as its official candidate for the same seat.
Malik files nomination, expresses confidence in victory
"We are of the view that all the partners in Mahayuti have the right to declare their own candidates...but...Time and again, we have made our stand clear about Dawood Ibrahim and the people connected with him," Shelar said. "Now remains the question of supporting Sana Malik because she is also a candidate of Mahatyuti. We are of the view that there is nothing against someone, then it should be like that and each Mahayuti candidate is a candidate of BJP."
Opposition parties criticize BJP over alliance discord
Malik's daughter, Sana, is contesting as an NCP candidate from Anushakti Nagar. The Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi currently holds the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat and will be one of Malik's main opponents in the upcoming elections. Malik filed his nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar as an NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate on Tuesday. He previously served as a two-time MLA from Anushakti Nagar.