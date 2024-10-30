Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has objected to Nawab Malik's candidacy due to alleged underworld connections, with Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar refusing to campaign for him.

In response, the BJP has nominated Shiv Sena's Suresh Krishna Patil, aka Bullet Patil, for the same seat.

Meanwhile, Malik's daughter, Sana, is running as an NCP candidate, and Malik himself is contesting from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, where he will face off against current seat holder, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi.

Nawab Malik is out on bail

Trouble in Mahayuti as allies disagree over Nawab Malik's candidature

By Chanshimla Varah 02:38 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are at loggerheads over the nomination of Nawab Malik for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The NCP has nominated Malik as their candidate from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, a decision that has sparked controversy in the Mahayuti alliance comprising the NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena. Malik is out on bail in a money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Candidacy dispute

BJP refuses to support Malik's candidacy

The BJP has strongly objected to Malik's candidacy over his purported underworld links. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar categorically said there is "no question of us campaigning for Nawab Malik." In a tit-for-tat move, the BJP has declared Shiv Sena's Suresh Krishna Patil, popularly known as Bullet Patil, as its official candidate for the same seat.

Nomination filed

Malik files nomination, expresses confidence in victory

"We are of the view that all the partners in Mahayuti have the right to declare their own candidates...but...Time and again, we have made our stand clear about Dawood Ibrahim and the people connected with him," Shelar said. "Now remains the question of supporting Sana Malik because she is also a candidate of Mahatyuti. We are of the view that there is nothing against someone, then it should be like that and each Mahayuti candidate is a candidate of BJP."

Political fallout

Opposition parties criticize BJP over alliance discord

Malik's daughter, Sana, is contesting as an NCP candidate from Anushakti Nagar. The Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi currently holds the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat and will be one of Malik's main opponents in the upcoming elections. Malik filed his nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar as an NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate on Tuesday. He previously served as a two-time MLA from Anushakti Nagar.