Summarize Simplifying... In short Farmers in Delhi are protesting, demanding increased compensation for land acquisition and employment benefits for landless farmers' children.

Amidst the protest, security has been heightened and traffic rerouted, with commuters advised to use the metro.

Other farmer groups are also planning protests on December 6, seeking a guaranteed Minimum Support Price.

The protest is led by the BKP

Farmers' protest in Delhi today: What there demands are

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:46 am Dec 02, 202409:46 am

What's the story Farmers from 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Aligarh, and Bulandshahr, are marching toward the Parliament complex in Delhi on Monday. The protest is led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups. They are demanding compensation and benefits under new agricultural laws. The march started at 12:00pm from the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida.

Protest goals

Farmers' key demands include plot allocation, increased compensation

The farmers have listed five major demands. These include 10% plot allocation and 64.7% increase in compensation under the old acquisition law. They are also demanding four times the market rate compensation for land acquired after January 1, 2014, and 20% plot allocation. Other demands include employment benefits for children of landless farmers and proper settlement of populated areas.

Security measures

Security tightened, traffic diverted amid farmers' protest

In view of the protest, security has been tightened in Delhi-NCR. Barriers have been put up at Noida-Delhi border points to control the march into Delhi. Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena confirmed a heavy police force is deployed near Chilla, DND Border and Mahamaya Flyover. Traffic diversions have also been made to ease congestion with certain routes recommended for different areas.

Travel advisory

Goods vehicles restricted, commuters advised to use metro

Goods vehicles are being restricted on routes such as Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Commuters have been advised to use the metro for smoother travel during this period. Emergency vehicles will be given priority during diversions. For any traffic emergencies or queries, commuters can contact a dedicated helpline at 9971009001.

Upcoming protests

Other farmer groups to hold marches on December 6

Apart from the ongoing protest, other farmer outfits like Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha have also scheduled marches for December 6. Their demands include a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP). The farmers had been protesting at Greater Noida Authority since November 27 and at Yamuna Authority from November 28-December 1.