Indian-origin man, Lamba, is suspected of murdering his wife, Brella, in London after she went missing and her body was found in a car.

The couple, who had a history of domestic violence, moved to the UK from Delhi last year.

The couple, who had a history of domestic violence, moved to the UK from Delhi last year.

Police are appealing for information about Lamba's movements, as captured on CCTV, to help bring justice for the grieving family.

Harshita Brella, born in Delhi, moved to the UK in April this year after her marriage to Pankaj Lamba

'Body in car...': How Indian-origin man killed wife in London

By Snehil Singh 02:17 pm Nov 20, 202402:17 pm

What's the story The postmortem report of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, whose body was discovered in a vehicle in East London on November 14, confirmed strangulation as the cause of death, according to police. Investigations suggest she was murdered on November 10 in Corby by her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba. Authorities believe Lamba strangled Harshita before transporting her body by car from Corby to Ilford.

Final communication

Brella's last contact with family and subsequent disappearance

Brella, a native of Delhi, had moved to the United Kingdom in April after marrying Lamba in August last year. She was last in touch with her family on November 10, when she said that she was preparing dinner and waiting for Lamba. After her phone remained switched off for two days, her family filed a missing complaint on November 13.

Murder details

Investigation points to husband as prime suspect

Northamptonshire Police suspect Brella was murdered at her home on Skegness Walk, Corby. Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said, "We suspect Harshita's body had been placed in the boot of the vehicle by Lamba before leaving Corby." CCTV footage reportedly shows Lamba driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa from Corby to Ilford in the early hours of November 11.

Past incidents

History of domestic violence and ongoing investigation

The investigation also uncovered a history of domestic violence between Brella and Lamba. A Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) had been issued against him in September by Northampton Magistrates's Court. Neighbors also said they heard fierce arguments at their home days before her disappearance. Over 60 detectives are working on the case, following numerous lines of inquiry including house-to-house searches and CCTV analysis.

Call for justice

Family's plea for justice and police appeal for information

Brella's father Satbir Brella was heartbroken and demanded justice, "I want my son-in-law to be brought to justice and I want my daughter's body brought home." Her sister Sonia Dabas said they "thought something was wrong" when Harshita's phone was switched off for two days. Police released CCTV images of the silver Vauxhall Corsa and requested anyone with information about Lamba's movements to come forward.