Lahore has dethroned New Delhi to become the world's most polluted city

Not Delhi—with 1600 AQI—this city is world's most polluted

What's the story Lahore, Pakistan, has dethroned New Delhi to become the world's most polluted city. Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a shocking 1,600 on Friday morning, with the CERP Office area recording an AQI of 1,587, according to Swiss monitor IQAir. Other areas of Lahore also recorded shocking AQIs over 1,000.

Lahore's average AQI for November stands at 1,300

The average AQI for Lahore on Thursday was recorded at 1,300, making it the world's most polluted city for most of November 2024. The extreme air pollution has prompted local authorities to take drastic measures such as shutting down schools and public spaces till the end of the week. The government has also mandated mask-wearing and reduced office capacities to tackle the hazardous conditions.

Over 15,000 cases of respiratory infections reported in Lahore

The poor air quality in Lahore has led to over 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections in a single day. To tackle the recurring smog problems that hit Pakistan every winter, a few measures have been taken. These include a three-month ban on weddings and new transport guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Punjab government closes schools, colleges due to smog

Schools and colleges in Punjab have also been shut to reduce health hazards. The Lahore smog is blamed on vehicle emissions, construction work, industrial activity, and crop burning during the winter wheat-planting season. Along with Lahore, Multan is also facing severe pollution levels with over 70,000 people being treated daily for smog-related problems.

Delhi's AQI index predicted to improve

Meanwhile, Delhi topped the list of most polluted cities worldwide on November 14 with an AQI of 451. Delhi was followed by Haryana's Sirsa and Faridabad with AQIs of 396 and 386 respectively. Other Indian cities such as Hapur and Ghaziabad also ranked high on the pollution chart. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as Delhi's air quality worsens.