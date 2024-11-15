Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident in Arunachal, a man armed with a sword attacked three people, including his wife and daughter, at a hospital.

The victims, severely injured, were transferred to a different medical facility for advanced treatment.

The attacker, initially thought to be mentally unstable, responded rationally during police questioning, leading to a murder case being registered against him.

Arunachal: Sword-wielding man stabs 3, including wife, daughter in hospital

By Chanshimla Varah 12:37 pm Nov 15, 202412:37 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man went on a stabbing spree with a sword at a hospital on Thursday. The man, identified as Nikam Sangbia from Bameng in Arunachal Pradesh's Seppa district, reportedly killed three people, including his wife and daughter. Seven others were injured in the attack that took place at the district hospital in Seppa.

Victims and response to the hospital attack

The victims of the attack were identified as Tadu Sangbia (38), a two-year-old girl Nakia Sangbia, and 45-year-old medical attendant Pakha Welly. Following news of the attack, police personnel of Seppa police station rushed to the spot. As they tried to subdue Sangbia, Milni Geyi, officer in charge of Seppa police station, got his hands injured.

Investigation and aftermath of the hospital attack

Five of the injured victims were severely injured and were shifted to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for advanced treatment. East Kameng police superintendent Kamdam Sikom said Sangbia attacked people without any provocation. Initially, it was believed he was mentally unstable, however, Superintendent Sikom said "he has answered our questions in a rational manner and doesn't appear to have any issues." A case of murder has been registered against Sangbia.