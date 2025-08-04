BMW's iX3 to outdo Tesla Model Y with 800km range

BMW is gearing up to take on Tesla with its upcoming electric vehicle (EV), the iX3. The new model will offer an impressive range of up to 800km on a single charge, outdoing Tesla's longest-range Model Y, which offers a maximum of 622km. The iX3 will also come with a maximum charging capacity of 400kW, significantly higher than the 250kW offered by Tesla's Model Y. The EV will be launched in early November.

Market impact iX3 first of 40 new models with advanced software The iX3 will be the first of 40 new or updated models from BMW, all featuring advanced software, high-performance computers, and radically different design cues. The company plans to introduce this technology across its entire vehicle lineup within two years of the iX3's launch. This rapid rollout is a strategic move by BMW to stay competitive in an industry dominated by fast-moving Chinese manufacturers.

Strategic shift BMW's massive investment into new architecture BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has revealed that the company is making its biggest single investment into a new architecture with the Neue Klasse, which includes the iX3 as part of a broader strategy. Despite global challenges such as US President Donald Trump's tariffs and China's aggressive BYD Co. and Xiaomi Corp., BMW is sticking to its plan. The upcoming models have been dubbed Neue Klasse, a name that helped save BMW from bankruptcy in the 1960s and established its identity.

Competitive edge iX3 to set new benchmark in EV segment The iX3 is expected to offer up to 800km of range under Europe's test procedure. Zipse has claimed that this will set a new benchmark for the industry. He also emphasized that BMW can build superior electric cars and the rest of the market will have to respond. The success of this project depends on how it positions BMW against Chinese manufacturers who are aggressively entering the EV market with affordable models.