BMW's new OS turns entire windshield into 3D heads-up display
What's the story
BMW has unveiled its latest iDrive operating system at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The system comes with a 3D heads-up display (HUD) that stretches across the entire windshield, from one pillar to another.
It also supports an augmented reality (AR) system that overlays navigation directions and driver assistance information on top of road data.
Design evolution
A shift in UX design
The new iDrive system is a radical departure from traditional car interiors, replacing the conventional gage cluster on the dashboard with a digital one projected onto the windshield.
Christian Bauer, head of Digital and UX at BMW, explained this design shift last year.
"We've taken on a new perspective in designing the UX," he said. "Pushing the display closer to the street will help drivers make quicker decisions, which will make it easier to keep your eyes on the road."
Product launch
iDrive system to debut in upcoming X-class SUV
The innovative iDrive system will be seen in BMW's upcoming X-class SUV, which is being developed on the all-electric Neue Klasse platform. The vehicle will debut at the end of 2025.
This move comes as part of a growing trend among automakers to cut down on the number of screens and dials inside their vehicles, following Tesla's minimalist approach.
Tech integration
BMW's iDrive system: An augmented reality experience
BMW's Chief Technology Officer, Frank Weber, called the new setup an augmented reality layer that deepens the connection between driver and road.
"You are connected to the car, and the car is connected to the road. It's exactly where you would expect the information to be," he said.
The HUD, dubbed BMW Panoramic iDrive, was first previewed at CES 2023 in iVision Dee concept car and is part of BMW Operating System X platform.
User experience
HUD accessible to all passengers
The HUD appears on a narrow black strip at the bottom of the windshield, spanning between A-pillars.
It offers 3D information like speed, adaptive driving assistance data, stoplight and road sign details, navigation instructions, and battery charge status.
Unlike traditional HUDs that require a specific viewing angle, BMW's new display is visible to both driver and front passenger.
The company has also integrated ADAS features into the HUD for an enriched driving experience.
Practicality
No special windshield required
Despite the windshield being used as the display surface, BMW has made it clear that it isn't a specialty windshield and won't cost extra in case of damage.
A special film on the windshield makes sure that the 3D images look sharp and clear.
The black print on which the HUD is projected is standard on all vehicles, keeping design and functionality consistent.