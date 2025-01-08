The new iDrive system is a radical departure from traditional car interiors, replacing the conventional gage cluster on the dashboard with a digital one projected onto the windshield.

Christian Bauer, head of Digital and UX at BMW, explained this design shift last year.

"We've taken on a new perspective in designing the UX," he said. "Pushing the display closer to the street will help drivers make quicker decisions, which will make it easier to keep your eyes on the road."