Modi government is working on BS7 emission norms for vehicles
What's the story
In a major step toward sustainable automobile practices, the Indian government has started working on Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) emission standards.
The move comes five years after the BS6 norms came into force, which were aimed at curbing emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles.
The new standards would bring India in line with global practices in the field.
Expert discussions
Consultations underway for emission standards
Government sources told CNBC TV18 that consultations are being held with technical experts and academics.
The discussions would help shape the next level of the emission standards.
The government wants to release a draft notification for these new norms by this year, but full implementation would take several more years.
Collaborative approach
Industry input and international insights
The government intends to take feedback from the automobile industry when the notification stage is reached.
It is also in talks with the European Commission and the United States to understand their vehicle emission standards.
This collaborative approach will ensure India's new norms are in line with global best practices and also serve national interests.
Strategic balance
BS7 norms to balance environment and economy
The proposed BS7 emission norms will put India's national interests first by balancing environmental objectives with economic stability.
Though formal consultations with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) associations are yet to take place, the government has already spoken to people from OEMs and the larger automotive sector.
Sources said there has been no opposition to this plan so far.