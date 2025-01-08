CES 2025: Honda unveils new prototype EVs capable of self-driving
What's the story
Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled two new prototypes - the 0 Saloon and the 0 SUV - at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. They were showcased in concept form last year.
The models mark a major step toward the production of Honda's next-generation electric vehicles (EVs).
The company plans to equip these cars with Level-3 autonomous driving capabilities.
Aesthetics
Design of the Honda 0 SUV
The Honda 0 SUV, which will go into production in early 2026, looks sleek.
It has a black panel on the front end, which accommodates pixelated headlamps and an illuminated Honda logo.
The vehicle also sports a raked windshield, low roofline, chunky bumper with battery cooling vent, and a two-tone look owing to its black roof.
The side windows rise upward at the rear door before abruptly stopping, forming a thick D-pillar.
Features
Honda 0 Saloon: A closer look
Set to go into production in late 2026, the Honda 0 Saloon is a tweaked version of the Saloon concept unveiled at CES 2024.
It keeps the futuristic cab-forward, low-slung wedge shape of its predecessor.
The vehicle now features larger headlights with a retracting cover and an updated front-end screen replaced with a more production-friendly blank panel.
Both prototypes will be built at Honda EV Hub in Ohio, US.
Interiors
Inside the Honda 0 series
The interiors of both prototypes are dominated by screens, including a digital cluster, central touchscreen, dedicated screen for the front passenger, and two peripheral screens showing side camera views.
The vehicles have minimal physical controls apart from stalks behind their yoke-style steering wheels.
The seats and center console differ between models with the Saloon featuring an illuminated glass panel.
Performance
Honda 0 series: Performance
Honda has also revealed that the 0 series will sport a steer-by-wire system and may even offer rear- and all-wheel-drive setups.
The vehicles are expected to be powered by Honda's latest electric motors in 241hp and 67hp variants.
They will also pack a thin lithium-ion battery aiming for around 483km of EPA-rated range.
Capabilities
A look at autonomous driving facilities
The 0 series will support Level-3 autonomous driving, which means "eyes off" operation. This means you can watch a movie or join a Zoom call while the car drives itself.
Honda has teamed up with Helm.ai for this tech, integrating their software with behavior models of "experienced drivers."
It will first be available only in highway traffic conditions but will gradually expand its parameters.