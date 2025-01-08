Rolls-Royce to launch new EV in 2025: What we know
What's the story
Ultra-luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce will unveil its second electric vehicle (EV) later this year. The announcement comes as part of the company's shift toward full electrification.
The last fuel-based model powered by the iconic twin-turbo, 6.75-liter V12 engine is expected to be produced around 2030.
Rolls-Royce's first zero-emission model, the Spectre, which was introduced last year, was indirectly designed to replace the Wraith.
Production details
UK to be production hub for Rolls-Royce's next EV
The next electric vehicle from Rolls-Royce will be built in the UK. The BMW Group division is investing more than $370 million to prepare its factory for an all-electric future.
Some of this investment will also go toward expanding manufacturing space for Bespoke and Coachbuild projects. However, the company hasn't revealed details about the new model yet.
Model speculation
Speculations surround Rolls-Royce's upcoming electric model
While Rolls-Royce hasn't revealed anything about its upcoming EV, a September 2024 report by Automotive News hinted that it could be an SUV.
The new model is said to be smaller than the Cullinan but still full-size. It would be larger than BMW's iX but smaller than the X7.
The new EV will likely use the exclusive Architecture of Luxury platform, which underpins all current V12 models and the Spectre.
EV roadmap
Future plans for Rolls-Royce's electric vehicle lineup
Looking ahead, the Spectre will likely get a facelift in 2027.
A third electric model is also expected to be introduced by Rolls-Royce in 2028, possibly replacing the flagship Phantom. However, these future plans are not yet officially confirmed by the company.
Since being acquired by BMW, Rolls-Royce has witnessed tremendous growth with its workforce growing from 300 employees in early 2003 to over 2,500 in 2025.
In 2024, Rolls-Royce sold 5,712 cars, recording its third-best year ever.