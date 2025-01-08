What's the story

Ultra-luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce will unveil its second electric vehicle (EV) later this year. The announcement comes as part of the company's shift toward full electrification.

The last fuel-based model powered by the iconic twin-turbo, 6.75-liter V12 engine is expected to be produced around 2030.

Rolls-Royce's first zero-emission model, the Spectre, which was introduced last year, was indirectly designed to replace the Wraith.