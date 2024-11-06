Summarize Simplifying... In short Maserati's plans to electrify its lineup by 2028, including the launch of an electric MC 20 sports car, are uncertain due to a recent leadership change.

Maserati's electrification plans in limbo amid leadership change

What's the story Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has failed to confirm the previously announced electrification plans for Maserati, Italian trade unionists have claimed. The revelation, which came after a meeting with Tavares on Tuesday, has raised concerns about the future of the brand. During his visit to Maserati's plant in Modena, Italy, Tavares reportedly did not provide "clear answers" regarding the company's electric vehicle (EV) strategy, per FIOM-Cgil union representatives Samuele Lodi and Stefania Ferrari who voiced their concern in a joint statement.

Production uncertainty

Unionists express concerns over Maserati's EV production plans

Lodi and Ferrari said that contrary to earlier communications with unions, there was no mention of the planned start of production of the electric version of the MC 20 sports car in mid-2025. "There was no mention of electric models, nor of other new models coming to the Modena plant," they said.

Leadership change

Maserati's new CEO accompanies Tavares during plant visit

Tavares was joined by Maserati's newly appointed CEO, Santo Ficili, during his visit to the Modena plant. Under its previous leadership, Maserati had announced plans to fully electrify its lineup by 2028. This included the launch of a new version of its Levante large SUV in 2027 and a new Quattroporte luxury sedan in 2028.

Sale speculation

Stellantis denies rumors of selling Maserati

Despite rampant speculation, Stellantis has always denied any plans to sell Maserati. However, Tavares has previously said that the group cannot afford to keep brands that are not profitable. This statement only adds another layer of uncertainty to the future direction of Maserati under its new leadership and within the Stellantis group.