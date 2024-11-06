Ducati unveils new Panigale, Streetfighter superbikes: Check what's new
Ducati has unveiled its latest motorcycle models, the Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2, at the EICMA 2024 event. The new models are powered by a recently introduced 890cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine. The engine delivers a consistent performance across both models with an output of 120hp and torque of 93.3Nm. The company also offers higher-spec S variants for both bikes.
The new models may debut in India next year
Both the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 could arrive in India next year. Interestingly, the new models feature a less powerful and more manageable engine compared to their predecessors. The outgoing 955cc Superquadro engine makes over 150hp, against new 890cc engine's 120hp, which might feel like a downgrade. However, these models are likely to bear slightly lower ex-showroom price than their predecessors, with the current Panigale V2 priced at ₹20.98 lakh and Streetfighter V2 at ₹18.50 lakh.
New models are lighter than their predecessors
The new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 models are way lighter than their predecessors, which were powered by a 955cc Superquadro engine. The Panigale V2 S weighs 176kg, while the Streetfighter V2 S comes in slightly lighter at 175kg. This is a major departure from the nearly 200kg kerb weights of their previous versions.
They feature aluminum monocoque frame
The new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 models sport an aluminum monocoque frame and a conventional double-sided swingarm. This marks a shift from the single-sided unit seen on previous Ducati models powered by the Superquadro engine. Both the bikes have 15-liter fuel tanks and seat heights of 837mm for the Panigale V2, and slightly higher at 838mm for the Streetfighter V2.
Twin-exit underseat exhaust muffler design for both bikes
With the new 890cc engine, Ducati has also brought back the twin-exit underseat exhaust muffler design. The design element is similar to some of its past models. The standard versions of both bikes get a Marzocchi fork and KYB monoshock (both fully adjustable), while the S variants get Ohlins componentry on both ends.
S variant comes with single-seat configuration
The S variant of both bikes features a single-seat setup as standard, while the base variant is the only one to provide a seat for a passenger. The base variants of both models are also 3kg heavier than their S siblings. Both bikes sport Pirelli's Diablo Rosso 4 tires (120/70-ZR17 front, 190/55-ZR17 rear) and sport Brembo's M50 monobloc calipers for braking.
Advanced electronic features for comfotable riding
Both the Panigale and Streetfighter V2 models come with advanced electronic features like riding modes, ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and a bidirectional quickshifter. Riders can also opt for a tech pack with cruise control, lap timer, turn-by-turn navigation and heated grips. All these functions are controlled via a 5-inch TFT dash.