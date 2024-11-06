Summarize Simplifying... In short Ducati's new 2025 Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 models are set to hit the Indian market next year.

These bikes are lighter, more manageable, and feature a less powerful 890cc engine, an aluminum monocoque frame, and a twin-exit underseat exhaust muffler design.

They also come with advanced tech features like riding modes, ABS, traction control, and a bidirectional quickshifter, making them a blend of style and comfort for riders.

Streetfighter V2 and Panigale V2 now produce 120hp

Ducati unveils new Panigale, Streetfighter superbikes: Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 03:28 pm Nov 06, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Ducati has unveiled its latest motorcycle models, the Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2, at the EICMA 2024 event. The new models are powered by a recently introduced 890cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine. The engine delivers a consistent performance across both models with an output of 120hp and torque of 93.3Nm. The company also offers higher-spec S variants for both bikes.

Pricing

The new models may debut in India next year

Both the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 could arrive in India next year. Interestingly, the new models feature a less powerful and more manageable engine compared to their predecessors. The outgoing 955cc Superquadro engine makes over 150hp, against new 890cc engine's 120hp, which might feel like a downgrade. However, these models are likely to bear slightly lower ex-showroom price than their predecessors, with the current Panigale V2 priced at ₹20.98 lakh and Streetfighter V2 at ₹18.50 lakh.

Weight reduction

New models are lighter than their predecessors

The new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 models are way lighter than their predecessors, which were powered by a 955cc Superquadro engine. The Panigale V2 S weighs 176kg, while the Streetfighter V2 S comes in slightly lighter at 175kg. This is a major departure from the nearly 200kg kerb weights of their previous versions.

Design changes

They feature aluminum monocoque frame

The new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 models sport an aluminum monocoque frame and a conventional double-sided swingarm. This marks a shift from the single-sided unit seen on previous Ducati models powered by the Superquadro engine. Both the bikes have 15-liter fuel tanks and seat heights of 837mm for the Panigale V2, and slightly higher at 838mm for the Streetfighter V2.

Exhaust design

Twin-exit underseat exhaust muffler design for both bikes

With the new 890cc engine, Ducati has also brought back the twin-exit underseat exhaust muffler design. The design element is similar to some of its past models. The standard versions of both bikes get a Marzocchi fork and KYB monoshock (both fully adjustable), while the S variants get Ohlins componentry on both ends.

Seating arrangement

S variant comes with single-seat configuration

The S variant of both bikes features a single-seat setup as standard, while the base variant is the only one to provide a seat for a passenger. The base variants of both models are also 3kg heavier than their S siblings. Both bikes sport Pirelli's Diablo Rosso 4 tires (120/70-ZR17 front, 190/55-ZR17 rear) and sport Brembo's M50 monobloc calipers for braking.

Tech features

Advanced electronic features for comfotable riding

Both the Panigale and Streetfighter V2 models come with advanced electronic features like riding modes, ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and a bidirectional quickshifter. Riders can also opt for a tech pack with cruise control, lap timer, turn-by-turn navigation and heated grips. All these functions are controlled via a 5-inch TFT dash.