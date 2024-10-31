Summarize Simplifying... In short Maruti Suzuki is set to globally unveil its first electric vehicle, the eVX, on November 4.

The car, boasting a 60kWh battery pack with a 550km range, will feature LED headlights, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a four-wheel drive system.

By Akash Pandey 07:32 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has revealed that its first electric vehicle, the eVX, will enter series production by spring 2025. The car was first unveiled as an eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo and later at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The final production-spec version will make its global debut in Milan on November 4. However, Indian audiences will have to wait until Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 to see it in person.

Specifications

It is expected to offer up to 550km per charge

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to measure 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. It is expected to sport a 60kWh battery pack capable of offering a driving range of up to 550km on a single charge. The vehicle will also be equipped with a four-wheel drive system. However, the power and torque output of the electric motors is still undisclosed.

Features

Maruti Suzuki eVX: A look at the features

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will sport LED headlights and DRL units, a LED lightbar, high-mounted stop lamp, rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Unlike the earlier showcased concept model, the production model will sport normal ORVMs, alloy wheels, and a proper steering wheel instead of the steering yoke. The cabin is likely to have a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Launch

Global debut and production details

The final production-spec version of Maruti's eVX will make its global debut on November 4. The vehicle will be produced at Suzuki's Gujarat plant with the start of production (SOP) scheduled for March 2025. The production target for the first year is 1.4 lakh units, half of which are earmarked for export to Europe and Japan.