The updated bikes may launch in India next year

BMW launches flagship motorcycles with new design and performance improvements

By Akash Pandey 05:57 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story BMW has unveiled its latest motorcycle models for 2025, the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR. The bikes sport a more aggressive and aerodynamic design, and come with engines that comply with Euro 5+ emission norms. The launch comes on the heels of BMW Motorrad's first World Superbike (WSBK) Championship victory, achieved with the 2024 million 1000 RR ridden by Turkish racer Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Design upgrades and new color options

The 2025 models of the BMW S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR sport a revamped front. The M 1000 RR now gets larger M Winglets 3.0, while the S 1000 RR also gets bigger winglets for improved downforce and performance. Both bikes have been equipped with new fairings for an aggressive look and a front wheel cover with brake ducts to keep the brake pads cool.

Performance enhancements and engine specifications

The S 1000 RR now offers Pro riding modes as standard with the 'Race Pro' mode, and a dynamic brake control with five different ABS levels. Both the bikes are powered by a Euro 5+ compliant 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The S 1000 RR still delivers the same 210hp, while the M 1000 RR churns out an impressive 221hp.

BMW S 1000 R, M 1000 R also get updates

Along with the RR models, BMW has also refreshed the designs of its S 1000 R and M 1000 R motorcycles. The bikes now sport a new dual-flow LED headlight with an M logo air intake between lights, inspired by the faired RR models. Both bikes are powered by a Euro 5+ compliant 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine making 177hp (5hp more than previous version) and 114Nm of torque.

Additional features and color options

The BMW M 1000 R also receives the same updates as the M 1000 RR. It additionally gets black winglets, paired with a black clutch and generator covers. The frame is painted red and the swingarm is finished in a Platinum Grey shade. It comes in two shades, Lightwhite uni/M Motorsport and White Aluminium metallic matt. The M Competition equipment variant gets the Blackstorm metallic/M Motorsport shade.

All 4 models may debut in India next year

BMW is expected to introduce all four models in India next year, with a slight increase in their current prices. For reference, the BMW S 1000 R is priced between ₹19 lakh and ₹23.30 lakh, while the M 1000 R ranges from ₹33 lakh to ₹38 lakh. The BMW S 1000 RR is available for ₹20.75 lakh to ₹25.25 lakh, and the top-tier M 1000 RR costs between ₹49 lakh and ₹55 lakh.