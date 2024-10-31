Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyundai's Initium FCEV concept SUV, with its futuristic design, is a preview of the brand's new design language.

The vehicle, powered by a 150kW electric motor, offers a driving range of over 650km and features like reclining rear seats and nine airbags.

The design also symbolizes Hyundai's vision for a hydrogen-driven future, highlighted by the HTWO symbol and unique lighting signature.

Initium concept previews a future hydrogen-powered production car

Hyundai's Initium hydrogen concept car previews brands new design language

By Mudit Dube 04:09 pm Oct 31, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Hyundai has unveiled its latest fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept SUV, the Initium. The innovative model is all set to make its debut at the upcoming LA Auto Show. Initium is a preview of a hydrogen-powered production car that will be launched in early 2025. It also showcases Hyundai's new 'Art of Steel' design language, giving a glimpse into the company's future designs.

Design

Initium FCEV: A blend of futuristic design and advanced features

With its futuristic, boxy design, the Initium FCEV concept SUV stands out in Hyundai's lineup. The front of the vehicle sports rectangular split-style DRLs integrated on a black sash spanning the entire width of the vehicle. The headlamps and taillamps are made of four blocks arranged in a square pattern, contributing to its distinctiveness. A coupe-like roofline that abruptly ends at the tailgate edge adds to its modernity.

Features

Hyundai Initium FCEV: A look at the interior and performance

The Initium packs a 150kW electric motor and promises a driving range of over 650km. It will offer features like reclining rear seats, nine airbags, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability. The roomy cabin is made possible by the SUV's wide profile, making it comfortable and easy to access for passengers. Plus, it rides on 21-inch wheels, optimized to minimize drag, further boosting its performance.

Symbolism

Hyundai Initium FCEV: A symbol of Hyundai's hydrogen vision

The design of the Initium features the HTWO symbol, signifying Hyundai Motor's vision for a hydrogen-driven future. The '+' inspired graphic as part of Initium's lighting signature merges with the bumper, forming a unique FCEV-specific design cue characterized by unique lighting and solid volumes. This integration highlights Hyundai's commitment to advancing hydrogen technology in its vehicle lineup.