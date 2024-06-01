Next Article

Hyundai gears up for Pikes Peak with special Ioniq 5

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:38 am Jun 01, 202409:38 am

What's the story Hyundai is preparing to compete in the Pikes Peak hill climb with four Ioniq 5 Ns, two of which are upgraded models called the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack Spec. The South Korean automaker has significantly modified these models to aim for the modified electric SUV/crossover record. The Time Attack Spec models feature an aggressive aero kit, including a large spoiler, side sills, and fender flares.

Performance upgrades

Enhanced features and power boost

The Time Attack Spec models are equipped with 18-inch forged wheels, Yokohama slicks, six-piston front brakes, and four-piston rear clamps. The suspension has been improved with three-way adjustable dampers, and both ride height and camber are adjustable. Hyundai has tweaked the EV powertrain to extract an additional 37hp from the back motor in full overboost mode, pushing the total power output of the TA Spec to 678hp.

Safety and sound

Safety measures and sound enhancements for Pikes Peak

All Ioniq 5s participating in the Pikes Peak race will be wrapped in a special design, and equipped with necessary safety gear. This includes improved external speakers capable of producing 120dB of sound via Hyundai's N Active Sound+ system. According to Hyundai, this engine sound enhancement not only meets safety requirements for EVs to emit sound while racing, but also improves driver feedback.

Record attempt

Hyundai's ambitions for production EV record

In addition to the modified models, Hyundai will also race two production-specific Ioniq 5Ns with the goal of setting a production EV record. The only changes made to these vehicles are safety-related additions such as roll cages and other competition gear. "We are investing in the future of motorsport with our first ever electric Pikes Peak racer and collaboration with Gran Turismo," stated Till Wartenberg, Vice President and head of N Brand at Hyundai.