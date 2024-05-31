Next Article

The official pricing for the bike is yet to be revealed

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme now up for orders in India

By Akash Pandey 03:24 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Ducati is accepting bookings for its limited-edition Streetfighter V4 Supreme motorcycle at Indian dealerships. This special edition bike has been created through a collaboration between Ducati and renowned US-based clothing brand, Supreme. The unique livery of the bike was designed by Italian artist Aldo Drudi aka Drudi Performance, specifically for this partnership. While the price has not been officially announced yet, it is expected to be close to the standard Streetfighter V4 S's ₹25 lakh price tag.

Bike design

Supreme's iconic red and white colors are used

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme stands out with its iconic red and white colors, a signature of the Supreme brand recognized for its streetwear culture and skateboarding lifestyle. The bike's aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by its white wheels, especially the rear one due to the single-sided swingarm. Other notable features include the official Supreme logo on the wheels, red brake calipers, and a convertible single-seat tail section.

Performance details

Technical specifications remain unchanged

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme will be shipped in a special wooden delivery crate, which includes a parking cover, an accessories kit, and a certificate of authenticity. Despite the visual changes, the bike remains identical to the standard Streetfighter V4 in terms of technical specifications. It is powered by a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which produces 208hp of power and 123Nm of peak torque.