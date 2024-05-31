Next Article

The SUV shares its STLA large underpinnings with the standard Wagoneer S

Jeep unveils near-production concept of Wagoneer S Trailhawk EV

What's the story Jeep has unveiled its large all-electric SUV, the Wagoneer S Trailhawk, as a near-production concept. The vehicle is designed to be more off-road capable than the standard EV and shares its STLA large underpinnings with the standard Wagoneer S. While Jeep hasn't disclosed specific battery details or technical specifications, it asserts that this SUV possesses "all the capability of the new production vehicle."

Design upgrades

The concept EV offers enhanced off-road capabilities and design updates

The Trailhawk version is expected to share a 100.6kWh battery and a 600hp drivetrain with the Wagoneer S. It features a raised suspension by 2-inch, new 31.5-inch all-terrain tires, updated bumpers with tow hooks, and an anti-scratch cladding on lower exposed surfaces for off-roading protection. The grille has been refreshed and functional air vents have been added to relieve high-pressure zones in the wheel wells during high speeds.

Interior changes

Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept: Interior modifications and drive modes

The interior of the Trailhawk concept differs from the standard EV, featuring a new octagon-shaped steering wheel and a red-colored switch panel in the center console. This panel is used for drive mode selection, differential lock rockers, and includes a passenger grab handle. The vehicle also offers a Rock drive mode in addition to Auto, Sand, Snow, Eco, and Sport modes seen on the standard EV. A driver-selectable electronic locking rear axle has been added as well.

Production possibility

Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept is ready for production

Although referred to as a concept, the Trailhawk appears almost ready for production and is expected to be introduced in international markets at a later date. However, Jeep is not anticipated to bring either the Wagoneer S or its Trailhawk version to India. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa hinted that while there's no commitment yet, the Trailhawk concept could eventually become a real EV.