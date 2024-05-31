Next Article

This model marks the conclusion of the Chiron's limited production run of 500 units

Bugatti retires iconic Chiron hypercar with final L'Ultime model

By Mudit Dube May 31, 2024

What's the story Bugatti has introduced the Chiron Super Sport L'Ultime, a special edition of the Chiron﻿. This launch marks the retirement of the iconic hypercar. The Chiron L'Ultime is a reinterpretation of the original model that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show eight years ago. This special swansong edition is based on the Super Sport version, similar to the recently revealed "55 One of One" model that honors the brand's first supercar and its creator Jean Bugatti.

Unique design elements of the Chiron L'Ultim

The Chiron L'Ultime showcases a unique design, blending the original Chiron's French Racing Blue and Atlantic Blue hues in reverse order, creating a noticeable gradient. The front and rear wheels are individually painted to match the bodywork's colors. The Bugatti insignia on the horseshoe grille is painted blue to complete the look. The number '500' is hand-written on various parts of the car including the body, wheel caps, rear wing, and etched on the engine cover.

Chiron L'Ultime's powerful engine and unique interior

The Chiron L'Ultime is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers. Bugatti has enhanced this engine in Super Sport models by updating cylinder heads and valvetrain, improving oiling, and slightly raising the redline. These modifications result in 1,600hp and 1,600Nm of torque. The interior features Deep Blue leather upholstery with Blue Carbon Matt inserts and French Racing Blue accents. Unique touches include L'Ultime and '500' emblems placed throughout the interior.

Bugatti's future plans post Chiron L'Ultime

Despite the retirement of the Chiron, Bugatti plans to continue production of two models based on it - the Mistral Roadster and track-only Bolide, with only 99 and 40 units planned respectively. The successor to the Bugatti Chiron will feature a normally aspirated V16 engine with hybrid assistance. This new hypercar is set to be unveiled in June.