By Mudit Dube 01:35 pm May 25, 2024

What's the story Bugatti has introduced a special variant of the Chiron Super Sport, dubbed the '55 One of One.' This exclusive hypercar pays homage to the iconic Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport, a significant model in the brand's history. The Type 55 Super Sport was Bugatti's first-ever Super Sport model and featured a 2.3-liter straight-eight engine derived from the Type 51 race car. The design of this historic model is attributed to Jean Bugatti, son of company founder Ettore Bugatti.

The Chiron Super Sport '55 One of One' carries forward the black and yellow paint scheme seen on the Type 55, including a black centerline stripe that runs along the length of the vehicle. Unique features include hand-applied '55' graphics flowing from the headlamps along the front fenders, and "55 1 of 1" graphics on the underside of the rear wing. The car also boasts minimalist black 10-spoke wheels adorned with a yellow 'EB' emblem, adding to its distinctive look.

The interior of the Chiron Super Sport '55 One of One' continues to honor its predecessor with a black leather finish complemented by yellow stitching. Additional details include embroidered headrests and hand-stitched fading '55' motifs on the doors. Jean Bugatti's signature is prominently displayed on both the door sill and a dedication plate, further linking this unique hypercar to its historic inspiration. This one-off custom model is part of Bugatti's Sur Mesure program and its price remains undisclosed.