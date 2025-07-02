'War 2' synopsis out! Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR clash coming up

The highly anticipated action drama War 2 , starring Jr. NTR , Hrithik Roshan , and Kiara Advani, is set to hit theaters on August 14. While the plot has been kept under wraps by the filmmakers, a recent synopsis from US theater ticketing site, Fandango , has revealed intriguing details about the storyline of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The movie is a sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 blockbuster War and part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Plot details Agent Vikram will be sent after rogue agent Kabir The synopsis reveals that years ago, Agent Kabir (Roshan) went rogue and became "India's greatest villain." Now, he is descending "further into the deepest shadows," forcing India to send its "deadliest agent" after him. The character of the lethal agent is played by Jr NTR. The sneak peek teases, "A Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir's equal — Absolutely Nuclear! Agent Vikram." "A relentless Terminator driven by his own demons, determined to put a bullet into Kabir's skull."

Showdown The synopsis describes 'War 2' as 'Cat versus Rottweiler...' The synopsis further adds, "A brutal Cat versus Rottweiler game begins as the two face off. The entire world is their brutal, bloody battleground." It also hints at the impossible choices and the ultimate price to be paid in this high-stakes showdown. The film promises spectacular action sequences coupled with "heart-wrenching emotions."