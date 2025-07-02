'War 2': Hrithik, Jr NTR to promote film separately

Promotion strategy

'Audience should first experience rivalry before they see camaraderie'

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Hrithik & NTR will be promoting War 2 separately, and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release, and never be seen with each other." "YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie."