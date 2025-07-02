'War 2': Hrithik, Jr NTR to promote film separately
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF) is reportedly planning to keep lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR apart during the promotional events for their upcoming film War 2. The decision has been made as a part of YRF's unique strategy to build anticipation for the movie, which will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.
Promotion strategy
'Audience should first experience rivalry before they see camaraderie'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Hrithik & NTR will be promoting War 2 separately, and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release, and never be seen with each other." "YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie."
Film details
More about 'War 2'
War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan, among many other Bollywood biggies. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. Kiara Advani will also be seen in a pivotal role.