By Isha Sharma 03:08 pm Feb 15, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Siddharth Anand's War (2019) remains a masterclass in Hindi masala filmmaking and is one of the most celebrated films of both his and lead Hrithik Roshan's career. A part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, its legacy is now being carried forward by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Now, a recent report by Pinkvilla suggests that the team's plans are moving in the right direction, with Roshan gearing up to begin filming War 2 on February 23, 2024.

'War 2' will have a massive action sequence

A source told Pinkvilla, "Roshan is all set to start shooting for War 2 by February 23. He kicks off the journey on War 2 with an action-packed introductory sequence, designed by Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, and the entire action team of the film." "[Roshan] will be shooting for his introductory action sequence for two weeks and the makers are confident to take the audience on a ride from the first frame of the film."

'War 2' will be 'darker' and 'gritty'

Shedding light on the film's script, the source further added, "Mukerji and Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date." "War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir [in Tiger 3], this one would be a little darker and gritty." War 2 releases on August 14, 2025.

Jr. NTR will make his Hindi film debut alongside Roshan

The film will mark the Hindi debut of Telugu superstar Jr. NTR, who will reportedly join the shooting schedule in Apil 2024. Moreover, Kiara Advani has joined the ensemble as the female lead, marking her entry into the Spy Universe. The movie is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).

Refresher: What was 'War' all about?

﻿IMDb describes War's story as, "Indian agent Khalid goes on a mission to hunt and eliminate his former mentor, the country's top agent Kabir who has gone rogue. A deadly war begins." It also starred Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, Dipannita Sharma, Soni Razdan, and Jessey Lever, among others. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.