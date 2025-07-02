'The Last of Us's Bella Ramsey to lead new thriller

Bella Ramsey , known for their roles in The Last of Us and Game of Thrones , has been announced as the lead in Channel 4's upcoming thriller drama Maya. The show is created by Daisy Haggard, who will also be making her directorial debut with this project, reported Deadline. Two Brothers Pictures is producing the six-part series with Jamie Donoughue of Doctor Who, co-directing alongside Haggard.

Character details Ramsey plays a teen in witness protection in 'Maya' In Maya, Ramsey will take on the titular character, a teenage girl who goes into witness protection with her mother, Anna (Haggard). They are forced to leave behind their lives in London and start anew in a small Scottish town. However, their past continues to haunt them as they try to adjust to their new identities while two hitmen are on their trail.

Series themes What do we know about the series? Maya is being described as an atmospheric, dark comedy, similar to Haggard's previous works like Breeders and Back to Life. The series will explore themes such as predatory male behavior, love, family dynamics, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughter. Filming for Maya will take place in Scotland later this year with more casting announcements expected soon.