Bella Ramsey was hesitant about coming out as nonbinary
What's the story
HBO's hit show The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey recently opened up about their decision to publicly identify as nonbinary.
In an interview with The Guardian, the actor said they were a bit hesitant about coming out but now feel it was the right move.
"Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn't, because I didn't want it to become a headline and a big thing," Ramsey confessed.
Mixed feelings
'I'll talk about it, but I don't want it to...'
Despite their mixed feelings, Ramsey believes coming out was a "good thing."
They stated, "So it's been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I'm keeping a secret."
"But now I'm like, 'I'll talk about it, but I don't want it to be the focus anymore.' I guess I'm just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically."
Career highlight
Ramsey's role in 'The Last of Us'
After the 21-year-old came out as nonbinary, they had to face a lot of anti-queer hate.
However, Ramsey dealt with the trolling bravely and is currently reprising their role as Ellie Williams in Season 2 of The Last of Us.
The show, based on the popular PlayStation game, also stars Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever, and Young Mazino.
Ramsey's performance in the series has been widely praised and has added to the show's massive success.