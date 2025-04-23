What's the story

American guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed his concert in San Antonio, Texas, due to health concerns.

The 77-year-old musician was hospitalized for dehydration just hours before the show, his representative confirmed.

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management and Santana's representative alongside the venue Majestic Theatre, announced the postponement on Tuesday.

"Mr. Santana was at the venue preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration," Vrionis told People.