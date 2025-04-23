Carlos Santana's Texas concert called off last minute after hospitalization
What's the story
American guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed his concert in San Antonio, Texas, due to health concerns.
The 77-year-old musician was hospitalized for dehydration just hours before the show, his representative confirmed.
Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management and Santana's representative alongside the venue Majestic Theatre, announced the postponement on Tuesday.
"Mr. Santana was at the venue preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration," Vrionis told People.
Health 1st
Santana's health took priority over the concert in Texas
Vrionis stressed that postponing the show was the best decision in light of Santana's health.
He comforted fans about the musician's well-being, saying, "He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour."
The rep also expressed gratitude to fans for their understanding and promised them the show would be rescheduled soon.
Previous incidents
Santana's history of health-related concert postponements
Notably, this isn't the first time Santana has been compelled to postpone a concert on health grounds.
Three months before the San Antonio show, in January, he had delayed his Las Vegas residency after injuring his finger in a fall, which required surgery.
"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," Vrionis had said then.
Past incidents
Santana's previous health scare: Dehydration during Michigan concert
In July 2022, Santana suffered a similar episode of dehydration during a concert in Michigan, prompting the postponement of that show too.
After suffering "heat exhaustion," he updated fans on Facebook, saying, "Thank you for your precious prayers. Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."
Despite this, Santana has stated he will continue to perform live as long as he can.