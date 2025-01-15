Coldplay Mumbai concert: Traffic restrictions announced
What's the story
Navi Mumbai traffic authorities have imposed traffic restrictions to control the expected influx of visitors for the upcoming Coldplay concerts.
The globally acclaimed band will perform at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Nerul on January 18, 19 and 21.
The measures are aimed at maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of people, and preventing traffic congestion in the stadium area during the high-profile event.
Traffic order
Heavy vehicles barred from Navi Mumbai roads during concerts
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakade, issued an order under the Motor Vehicles Act, Sections 115, 116(1)(a)(b), and 117.
According to this order, "all types of heavy and goods-carrying vehicles are prohibited" from entering, traveling on, or parking on any roads within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.
The restrictions will be in effect on January 18, 19, and 21 from 2:00pm to midnight each day.
Travel guidance
Exemptions and advice for commuters during Coldplay concerts
Meanwhile, vehicles carrying essential commodities, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles, and other essential services will be exempt from these restrictions.
Official event management pass holders will also be allowed on the roads.
DCP Kakade advised commuters to plan their routes on concert dates and avoid roads near the stadium during restricted hours.
He assured that arrangements for emergency and essential services' movement will be made during this period.
Concert anticipation
Coldplay's return to India sparks excitement and traffic concerns
Coldplay's upcoming concerts will be their first in India since 2016, and fans are understandably ecstatic.
The band is known for its spectacular concerts with dazzling light displays, fireworks, and unforgettable performances.
Fans can expect songs from their last album Music of the Spheres, new singles from their new album Moon Music, and many of their beloved classic hits.
Cooperation appeal
Public has been urged to cooperate with traffic guidelines
As the concerts are expected to attract massive crowds, the traffic restrictions are aimed at ensuring a smooth experience for concert-goers and the general public.
The Navi Mumbai Police Department has requested the public to remain updated on these restrictions and plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.
They have also requested cooperation with the traffic guidelines to ensure a successful and hassle-free experience for all during this major cultural event.