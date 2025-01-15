How fake Brad Pitt got a French TV show canceled
What's the story
A French TV show was pulled off air after a woman was widely mocked online for being tricked into thinking she was in a relationship with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.
The woman, identified as Anne (53), an interior designer, allegedly sent €830K (approx ₹7 crore) to help the impersonator with medical expenses.
The fraud was exposed when the real Pitt was seen publicly with his partner, Ines de Ramon, this summer.
Scam initiation
Anne's ordeal began with an Instagram message
The scam dates back to February 2023 when Anne joined Instagram.
She was contacted by someone claiming to be Jane Pitt, Pitt's mother, who suggested Anne would be a good match for her son.
Soon, another account posing as Pitt himself contacted her.
The impersonator used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to send what looked like selfies and other messages from Pitt.
Anne—who confessed to knowing little about social media—spent a year and a half talking to the person.
Financial loss
Anne transferred money for 'Pitt's medical treatment
The impersonator tricked Anne by discussing a massive divorce settlement and sending her AI-generated photos of Pitt appearing to be in a hospital.
Claiming he needed money for kidney treatment, the scammer convinced Anne that Pitt's accounts were frozen due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie.
Believing she was helping the actor, Anne transferred hundreds of thousands of euros to cover the supposed medical expenses.
Online backlash
Anne's story led to widespread online mockery
Anne's story was aired on TF1 channel's Seven to Eight program, triggering a wave of online ridicule. Even France's biggest radio breakfast show had a satirical sketch on her case.
Social media handles, including Toulouse Football Club and Netflix France, joined the mockery. The club later deleted its message and posted an apology.
After the backlash, TF1 withdrew the program on Tuesday from its replay services on its websites.
Reason
'For the protection of victims...we've decided to withdraw'
TF1 revealed during the broadcast that Anne had struggled with mental health issues, including severe depression, and had been hospitalized for treatment.
On Tuesday, presenter Harry Roselmack announced on social media, "For the protection of victims, we have decided to withdraw [the segment] from our platforms."
In a statement, Anne shared, "I was in love with the man I was chatting to...He knew how to speak to a woman."