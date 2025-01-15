What's the story

A French TV show was pulled off air after a woman was widely mocked online for being tricked into thinking she was in a relationship with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

The woman, identified as Anne (53), an interior designer, allegedly sent €830K (approx ₹7 crore) to help the impersonator with medical expenses.

The fraud was exposed when the real Pitt was seen publicly with his partner, Ines de Ramon, this summer.