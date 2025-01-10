What's the story

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of late comedian Joan Rivers, recently experienced a heartbreaking loss as her family home was consumed by the massive Los Angeles wildfires.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, she expressed her sorrow, saying she was devastated to lose "everything that belonged to my family and the history of it."

She revealed that, amid the tragedy, she managed to save a few irreplaceable items before her home was engulfed in flames.