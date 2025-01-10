LA wildfires: Melissa Rivers saved mom's Emmy before home burned
What's the story
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of late comedian Joan Rivers, recently experienced a heartbreaking loss as her family home was consumed by the massive Los Angeles wildfires.
In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, she expressed her sorrow, saying she was devastated to lose "everything that belonged to my family and the history of it."
She revealed that, amid the tragedy, she managed to save a few irreplaceable items before her home was engulfed in flames.
Saved items
'I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my dad...'
Rivers said she managed to save her mother's Emmy Award, a photo of her father Edgar Rosenberg, and a drawing by her mother.
"Luckily, my office which is in—was in—my home, [I grabbed] whatever was there."
"To be 100% honest, I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my Dad, and a drawing that my mother had done of...my son and I," she said. "And dog food, cat food, and that was it."
She also got passports and birth certificates.
Gratitude expressed
Rivers revealed her town has been 'wiped off the map'
Joan won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 1990 for her work on The Joan Rivers Show.
She also won a Grammy posthumously in 2015 for Best Spoken Word Album. However, Rivers confirmed that she only managed to save Joan's Emmy.
"But my heart is so broken not just for myself, but for everyone going through this," she concluded, adding that her Pacific Palisades town has been "wiped off the map" in the wake of the devastating wildfires.
Preparedness advice
Rivers's advice to LA residents amid wildfire crisis
Rivers is among several celebrities who have lost their homes in the wildfires, including Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, James Woods, and others.
More than 1,000 homes, businesses, and buildings have been destroyed by the devastating fires across the Los Angeles area.
A second fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills, leading to an evacuation order for 1,30,000 residents in LA.