Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned Carnatic singer and bioengineer, Sivasri Skandaprasad, is set to marry BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Skandaprasad gained fame after PM Narendra Modi praised her devotional song, leading to her playback singing debut in Mani Ratnam's film.

Surya, a lawyer and MP from Bengaluru South, is also the first sitting MP to complete the Ironman 70.3 endurance race.

The couple shares a love for sports and endurance activities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya set to tie knot in March

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad? BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's bride-to-be

By Tanvi Gupta 01:56 pm Jan 01, 202501:56 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya is reportedly going to marry singer, Sivasri Skandaprasad. A report in The Federal has claimed that the couple will get married on March 4, 2025. The wedding is likely to happen in Bengaluru, reports said. However, neither party has confirmed the reports yet. Before the couple begins a new chapter, get to know who Skandaprasad is.

Bride-to-be

Skandaprasad's impressive academic and musical background

The bride-to-be, Skandaprasad is a famous Carnatic singer. She has an impressive academic record and holds a degree in Bioengineering from Sastra University. She also has two MA degrees—one in Bharatanatyam from Chennai University and another in Sanskrit from Madras Sanskrit College. As a renowned Carnatic singer, she has performed at major events across India, not just in her home city of Chennai.

Career highlights

Skandaprasad's rise to fame and foray into playback singing

Skandaprasad's career changed forever after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her rendition of the Kannada devotional song Poojisalende Hoogala Thande in 2014. The song, posted on her YouTube channel with more than two lakh subscribers, brought her immense fame. She then entered playback singing with the song Helhe Neenu from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and also sang a song in the Kannada version of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.

MP profile

Surya's political career and shared interests with Skandaprasad

A lawyer by profession, Surya is currently an MP from the Bengaluru South constituency. He was elected in 2019 with a margin of 3.31 lakh votes, defeating Congress's BK Hariprasad. Since September 2020, he has also been the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Surya and Skandaprasad reportedly have interests in relay and endurance races, cycling, and other sports activities.

Endurance feat

Surya's achievement as first sitting MP to complete Ironman 70.3

In 2024, Surya made history by becoming the first sitting MP in India to complete the Ironman 70.3 endurance race. He is now gearing up for the same challenge next year. Recalling the experience, Surya said, "When I completed the Ironman 70.3 Goa earlier this year, I realized how much the mind and body are capable of and how this endurance challenge is more mental than physical."