Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference (NC), has criticized the Congress party for its inconsistent stance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), suggesting that if they distrust the system, they should not participate in elections.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with Congress's campaign efforts during the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, where NC won 42 seats and Congress only six.

Furthermore, Abdullah urged Congress to prove its leadership role within the INDIA bloc, given its status as the largest party in Parliament with a pan-India presence.

Abdullah stressed the need for consistency in raising issues with EVMs

Omar Abdullah calls out Congress's hypocrisy regarding EVM charge

By Chanshimla Varah 04:42 pm Dec 15, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has slammed the Congress party's opposition to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Congress, an ally in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc, had expressed concerns over EVM reliability after losses in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. "When you get a hundred-plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs...you celebrate...then a few months later turn around and say...we don't like these EVMs because...the election results aren't going [your] way," he said.

EVM stance

Abdullah calls for consistency in EVMs trust

Abdullah stressed the need for consistency in raising issues with EVMs and said if parties don't trust the voting mechanism, they shouldn't contest elections. When asked if his views matched with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "God forbid," adding he was committed to principles and not party loyalty.

Election results

Abdullah's party expresses dissatisfaction with Congress

Reportedly, Abdullah's National Conference (NC) was unhappy with Congress's campaign efforts during Jammu and Kashmir's September Assembly elections. Nevertheless, the NC and the Congress fought together, with the former winning 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly while the Congress managed six. He pointed out that electoral machines remain unchanged irrespective of results and shouldn't be used as excuses for loss.

Leadership question

Abdullah urges Congress to justify leadership role

Abdullah also acknowledged growing discontent among INDIA bloc partners with the Congress and asked it to earn its leadership in the bloc. "By virtue of being the single largest party in Parliament, and also having the leader of opposition in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the fact that they have a pan-India footprint, which no other party can lay claim to, they are natural sort of leaders of an opposition movement," Abdullah told PTI.