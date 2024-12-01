Summarize Simplifying... In short The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have both announced they will contest all 70 seats independently in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This comes after the opposition alliance, which includes AAP and Congress, suffered a defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

By Chanshimla Varah 01:38 pm Dec 01, 202401:38 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have announced that they will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections independently. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the same on Sunday, saying his party will not forge any alliances for the February 2025 elections. "There will be no alliance in Delhi," Kejriwal declared during a press conference at the AAP headquarters.

Security concerns

Kejriwal criticizes central government over law and order

During the press conference, Kejriwal also slammed the central government, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, over the prevailing law and order situation in Delhi. He said he was disappointed that no action was taken after he complained about safety issues. "I had this expectation that Amit Shah will take some action... But, instead of that, I was being attacked during my padyatra. Liquid was thrown at me, it was harmless, but it could have been harmful," he said.

Election preparations

Congress and BJP gear up for Delhi Assembly elections

The Congress has also announced that it will contest all 70 seats alone in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Friday, "We will contest all 70 seats. Our leader is elected after we win." The AAP and Congress are members of the opposition INDIA alliance, and they contested the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi earlier this year.

Election outlook

Previous election results and predictions for upcoming polls

The Delhi elections are anticipated to put the AAP's governance credentials to the test, as the BJP seeks to strengthen its dominance in the city-state. It also comes after the opposition alliance in Maharashtra suffered a resounding defeat in the recently held assembly elections. Following the defeat, INDIA partners Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress both slammed the Congress party, with the former blaming Congress's "overconfidence."