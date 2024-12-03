Summarize Simplifying... In short Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has dismissed claims that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is stalling the formation of Maharashtra's new government.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for December 5, with Devendra Fadnavis as the likely Chief Minister.

While the CM's post is expected to go to the BJP, Deputy CM roles are reserved for Shiv Sena and NCP, with key portfolios still under discussion.

Maharashtra Assembly polls were held on November 20

Shinde not delaying Maharashtra CM announcement: Shiv Sena

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:48 am Dec 03, 202410:48 am

What's the story The political landscape in Maharashtra is abuzz with anticipation as the state gears up for the swearing-in of its new government. The Mahayuti alliance—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction—won a decisive victory in the November 20 Assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP was the largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (57) and NCP (41).

Government formation

Shiv Sena leader refutes claims of Shinde causing delays

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has clarified that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not delaying the formation of the new government. "It is incorrect to say that Eknath Shinde is the reason why the government is not being formed in the state," Kesarkar said. He added that Shinde has left the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ceremony preparations

Swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Modi likely to attend. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had confirmed the event as a major milestone for the coalition. BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Shinde on Monday to discuss preparations for the ceremony and assured that there were no conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance leadership.

CM candidate

Fadnavis is frontrunner for Chief Minister's post

Two-time former chief minister and outgoing deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the CM's post. The BJP has sent Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as central observers to supervise their state legislature party meeting. Speculation about Shinde's son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, being in the running for a Deputy CM post was quashed by Shrikant himself.

Portfolio distribution

Deputy CM roles reserved for Shiv Sena and NCP

NCP leader Ajit Pawar confirmed that while the CM's post would go to the BJP, DCM posts are reserved for Shiv Sena and NCP. Mahayuti leaders are in talks to finalize key portfolios. Caretaker CM Shinde, who has been recovering from an illness, however, remains committed to supporting BJP leadership decisions on government formation. He said he supported their decision on who will be Maharashtra's next CM.