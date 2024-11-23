Summarize Simplifying... In short Ishank Kumar Chabbewal, a 31-year-old radiologist and son of former Congress MLA Raj Kumar, has won his first electoral victory in the Chabbewal bypoll in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Dr. Ishank Kumar Chabbewal has won the Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab, defeating Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar by a whopping 28,690 votes. According to official results, Dr. Ishank received 51,904 votes while his opponent could only manage 23,214 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sohan Singh Thandal stood third with a total of 8,692 votes.

Political debut

Chabbewal bypoll: A family legacy continues

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Dr. Ishank's father, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur. Raj Kumar, a former Congress MLA, joined the AAP and vacated his assembly seat. This was Ishank's first foray into electoral politics. The 31-year-old radiologist has been involved in his father's medical business in Hoshiarpur and was heavily involved in his father's campaigns during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Political landscape

AAP strengthens position in Punjab with bypoll victory

The bypolls for four assembly seats in Punjab- Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala- were held on November 20. The elections were necessitated after the respective MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. Counting of votes started at 8am on November 23. This win is crucial for AAP as it bolsters their position in Punjab in the wake of political shifts and challenges for rival parties like Congress.