In the recent Maharashtra elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading with over 19,000 votes from the Nagpur South West constituency. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition is trailing behind.

With the election trends favoring Mahayuti, Fadnavis is being considered for the Chief Minister role, a position he has held before.

Maharashtra NDA is set to win over 200 seats

'Ek hain to safe hain...': Fadnavis on Mahayuti's Maharashtra sweep

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:01 pm Nov 23, 202402:01 pm

What's the story The Mahayuti alliance, popularly known as the NDA, is set to score a historic win in the Maharashtra assembly elections. According to Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in 126 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena and NCP—are leading in 55 and 39 constituencies respectively. This takes the alliance's tally to over 200 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Election update

Fadnavis leads in Nagpur, Shah congratulates Mahayuti leaders

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading from the Nagpur South West constituency by over 19,000 votes. He reiterated the BJP's slogan "Ek Hain To Safe Hain. Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai" on social media platform X. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also congratulated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis for their performance in these elections.

Political landscape

Opposition trails, Fadnavis's political journey highlighted

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is far behind with leads on just 54 seats. Fadnavis's political journey has been marked by milestones such as becoming Nagpur's youngest mayor and serving as Maharashtra's Chief Minister after a previous BJP win. His loyalty to the BJP was evident when he took the Deputy CM post under Shinde after a revolt against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.

Leadership prospects

Fadnavis tipped for Chief Minister role amid Mahayuti's lead

As the election trends tilt in Mahayuti's favor, support for Fadnavis to be the next CM of Maharashtra is growing. BJP leader Pravin Darekar hinted if a BJP member becomes CM, it would be Fadnavis. Sarita Fadnavis, too, was confident about her son's leadership potential. She said he has worked tirelessly and deserves to lead as Chief Minister.