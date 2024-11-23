Summarize Simplifying... In short Former AAP leader, Kailash Gahlot, has joined the BJP, criticizing AAP for prioritizing political agendas over people's rights.

However, AAP's Sanjay Singh claims Gahlot was pressured into resigning due to allegations of a ₹112 crore scandal and subsequent Enforcement Directorate raids.

Gahlot resigned from AAP last week

Ex-AAP leader Gahlot gets big role after switching to BJP

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:21 pm Nov 23, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been made a member of its Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee. The development comes a week after he resigned from AAP. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was present during Gahlot's induction into BJP and called his entry a "turning point" in Delhi politics.

Resignation reasons

Gahlot criticizes AAP's political agenda in resignation letter

In his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot slammed the party for putting its political agenda before people's rights. He also alluded to recent controversies involving Kejriwal, like 'sheeshmahal,' asking if they still stand by being the 'Aam Aadmi.' "Instead of fighting for people's rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda," he wrote in his letter.

Counterclaim

AAP alleges BJP pressure behind Gahlot's resignation

Reacting to Gahlot's resignation and joining BJP, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Gahlot of being forced to resign under pressure from the BJP. This pressure, Singh alleged, came after ₹112 crore allegations and several Enforcement Directorate raids at his home. "Pressure was created on him, due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step," Singh said.