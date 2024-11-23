Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP is on track for its best-ever performance in Maharashtra, with a vote share of 25.27%, more than double that of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The BJP's success is attributed to strong performance in Vidarbha and effective consolidation of its OBC vote bank and non-Muslim votes.

This victory could strengthen the BJP's position in upcoming Delhi and Bihar elections next year.

BJP is leading in 124 seats

BJP set to record its best-ever performance in Maharashtra

By Chanshimla Varah 01:20 pm Nov 23, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to score its best-ever performance in Maharashtra assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is expected to win over 200 seats in the 288-member assembly, a record high for any coalition in the state. The BJP alone is leading in 124 of the 148 seats it contested, recording a strike rate of nearly 84%.

Vote share

BJP's vote share and comparison with opposition

The party's vote share is at 25.27%, just below its highest-ever vote share of 27.81% in 2019. The BJP's projected tally is more than double that of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—which comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Eevn within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP has more leads than its allies Shiv Sena and NCP combined.

Opposition's tally

MVA's performance and BJP's return to power

The Shiv Sena is leading in 56 of 81 seats it contested, while the NCP is ahead in 38 of 59 seats. In comparison, the MVA is leading in just 60 seats with Congress ahead in just 19 seats. This is a huge drop from its 2019 tally of 44. Sharad Pawar's NCP is leading in just 15 seats, marking his worst performance yet.

Election strategy

BJP's successful strategy and impact on future elections

The party's success in this election is credited to a strong performance in Vidarbha and effective consolidation of its OBC vote bank and non-Muslim votes. In 2019, despite emerging as the largest party with 105 seats, it couldn't form a government as Shiv Sena exited the NDA to form the MVA. This victory would bolster the BJP's position ahead of upcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar next year.