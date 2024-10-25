Summarize Simplifying... In short Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, has joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) expressing disappointment with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's lack of support after his father's death.

He is set to contest against Uddhav Thackeray's nephew, Varun Sardesai, in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections for the Vandre (East) seat.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Baba Siddique's murder, who was shot outside Zeeshan's office, continues with 14 arrests made so far.

Zeeshan Siddique will contest from Vandre (East)

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:27 am Oct 25, 202409:27 am

What's the story Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The political development comes just days ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls and months after he was expelled from Congress in August for alleged cross-voting during legislative council polls. Zeeshan will now be contesting from Vandre (East), a seat he won in 2019 as a Congress candidate.

Political fallout

Zeeshan criticizes MVA alliance, expresses gratitude to NCP

In his first public statement after joining the NCP, Zeeshan said he was disappointed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for not supporting him after his father's death. "This is an emotional day for me and my family," he said, thanking Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for their support in these difficult times. The MVA alliance includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Election battle

Zeeshan to contest against Thackeray's nephew in upcoming elections

Zeeshan will be up against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai in the Vandre (East) seat. This comes after the MVA nominated another politician as its Vandre (East) candidate, a decision that Zeeshan criticized on social media. The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23.

Ongoing probe

Investigation continues into Baba Siddique's murder

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside Zeeshan's office in Bandra on October 12. The police have since arrested 14 people and are probing several motives, including contract killing and business rivalry. Before his death earlier this year, Baba had also left the Congress to join the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP.