AAP, Congress rule out alliance for Delhi polls

'When we've said...': Congress on AAP going solo in Delhi

By Snehil Singh 03:25 pm Dec 02, 202403:25 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have officially ruled out an alliance for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the decision on Sunday, saying, "There will be no alliance in Delhi." The announcement comes months after a seat-sharing arrangement in the Lok Sabha elections, which failed to yield any victories for the alliance.

Independent stance

Congress echoes AAP's decision to contest independently

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have also confirmed the decision to contest the Delhi Assembly elections independently. Former Delhi Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj said the party's interim Delhi unit boss, Devender Yadav, had already announced there would be no alliance. Notably, Yadav had earlier said that an alliance with AAP during the Lok Sabha elections negatively impacted Congress candidates.

Political mockery

BJP mocks dissolution of AAP-Congress partnership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lampooned the AAP-Congress partnership's dissolution. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla called it a "friendship with benefits" model. Former AAP leader and current BJP member Kailash Gahlot said Delhi residents are naturally inclined to support the BJP as they are fed up with local issues like damaged roads and overflowing sewers.

Election preparations

Kejriwal to lead AAP's campaign for 3rd term

Kejriwal will personally lead AAP's campaign for a third consecutive term in power. The party has already announced a list of 11 candidates for the election, including two former Congress members. The Delhi Assembly election is due in February next year. In the last 2020 elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats while BJP won eight and Congress failed to open its account.