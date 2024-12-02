Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a local court's order for a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which led to clashes, the Supreme Court has paused the proceedings until the mosque committee's petition against the survey is reviewed.

The petition seeks a nationwide ban on such pleas

Congress seeks SC intervention against courts hearing mosque surveys pleas

What's the story Congress leaders Alok Sharma and Priya Mishra have moved the Supreme Court, seeking a nationwide bar on courts from entertaining pleas for surveys at religious sites. Their petition also seeks directives to ensure state governments comply with the Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This would prevent these governments from implementing court orders that require such surveys, which they contend violate the 1991 legislation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Earlier, a local court had ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal; when the surveying team arrived, clashes broke out between security forces and locals. The law and order situation remained tense in the district. On Friday, the Supreme Court instructed the trial court in Uttar Pradesh to pause proceedings in the case regarding Sambhal's Jama Masjid until the mosque committee's petition challenging the survey order is reviewed by the High Court.

Leader's appeal

Congress leader urges Supreme Court's attention

Separately, Congress leader Imran Masood has also publicly supported the petition, urging the Supreme Court to take cognizance of this matter. Masood expressed concern over lower courts passing orders for surveys at religious sites, calling it a "serious issue." He said, "It is unfortunate that lower courts are passing such orders. This is a serious issue."