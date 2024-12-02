Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned UPSC educator, Avadh Ojha, known as "Ojha Sir", has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi polls.

Ojha, who transitioned from a UPSC aspirant to a respected teacher, aims to improve India's education infrastructure through his political journey.

AAP leaders, Kejriwal and Sisodia, have welcomed Ojha's entry, believing his experience will significantly contribute to the education sector and India's progress. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ojha joined AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Ahead of Delhi polls—popular UPSC teacher Avadh Ojha joins AAP

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:29 pm Dec 02, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Avadh Ojha, a popular Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) coaching teacher, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made on Monday in New Delhi. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were present during the announcement.

Political goals

Ojha's focus on education development

Ojha, who is popular as "Ojha Sir" thanked the AAP leadership for giving him a chance to enter politics. He said his main objective is the development of education infrastructure in India. "Education is the soul of every family, society and nation. My main aim of entering into politics is the development of education," Ojha said during the announcement.

Party response

Kejriwal, Sisodia welcome Ojha's entry into AAP

Kejriwal emphasized that Ojha's foray into politics would serve the education sector and contribute to India's progress. He also said that Ojha wasn't just an educator but also a person who prepared the younger generation for jobs after they completed their education. On the other hand, Sisodia lauded Ojha's commitment to education and called his joining AAP a big moment for the party.

Personal journey

Ojha's journey from UPSC aspirant to renowned educator

Ojha was born in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on July 3, 1984. His father was a postmaster and his mother a lawyer. Despite his parents' desire for him to study medicine, Ojha wanted to crack the UPSC exam but failed. After the failure, he started teaching UPSC aspirants. In 2005, he opened his own coaching institute in New Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and shifted to Pune in 2019 to establish Iqra IAS Academy.