The Winter Session of Parliament has been marked by disruptions due to opposition protests over various issues, including bribery allegations against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group, which they deny.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has chosen to focus on Bengal-related issues, while the Congress demands a discussion on the Adani case.

Amidst this, US prosecutors have indicted Adani for his alleged role in a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian government officials.

Parliament session: Opposition divided on Adani issue; Trinamool skips meeting

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:01 pm Dec 02, 202401:01 pm

What's the story The Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipped a key meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders on Monday. The move comes as a sign of the party's reluctance to back the Congress-led Parliament disruption over the Adani indictment row. The Congress has been pushing for the suspension of all House business to discuss the US Department of Justice's indictment against Adani Green directors.

Party stance

TMC prioritizes Bengal's issues, seeks uninterrupted Parliament session

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that the party will focus on Bengal-related issues in this session, citing blocked dues from the Centre. Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the party wants Parliament to run without disruptions over one issue. The TMC will also raise the issue of unrest in Manipur during the session.

Bribery allegations

Adani Group denies bribery charges, Congress demands discussion

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has denied the bribery allegations against its executives. Gautam Adani said such challenges aren't new and that "every attack makes us stronger." The protests have caused repeated adjournments, disrupting the proceedings in the Parliament. The Winter Session will end on December 20.

Session disruptions

Winter session marred by adjournments and opposition protests

The Winter Session, which commenced on November 25, has been repeatedly adjourned amid opposition protests over several issues, including the Adani case and violence in Sambhal and Manipur. Some Congress MPs are also wary of stalling proceedings without debating issues. Rahul Gandhi has been spearheading protests demanding Adani's arrest over the recent charges.

Indictment details

US prosecutors indict Adani, opposition protests continue

US prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani and others for alleged roles in a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian government officials. The Union government has listed 16 bills for consideration during the session, including amendments to disaster management and banking laws. Parliamentary proceedings were adjourned again on November 29 due to opposition protests.