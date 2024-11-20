Summarize Simplifying... In short Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) brand Nandini is set to compete with Amul and Mother Dairy in the Delhi market, planning to transport around 100,000kg of milk daily using 2,190 tankers.

Nandini enters Delhi market; to compete with Amul, Mother Dairy

By Chanshimla Varah 03:08 pm Nov 20, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Karnataka's Nandini brand, marketed by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), will enter the New Delhi dairy market on Thursday, Moneycontrol reported. "CM Siddaramaiah will launch Nandini milk and curd products in the national capital on November 21. We will also introduce idli and dosa batter in Bengaluru on November 26," KMF managing director MK Jagadish told the website. This will be Nandini's foray into the North Indian market, where it will compete with established brands like Amul and Mother Dairy.

Distribution strategy

Nandini's logistics plan for Delhi market entry

To ease its entry into the Delhi market, KMF recently successfully conducted trial runs of transporting milk by road from Mandya to Delhi. The 54-hour journey ensured that the quality of milk was maintained throughout. KMF plans to use 2,190 tankers for transporting milk to Delhi and surrounding areas with an estimated daily quantity of around 100,000kg.

Business overview

Nandini's extensive network and diverse product range

KMF has a wide network of 15 unions and 24 lakh milk producers in Karnataka. It processes 8.4 million liters of milk every day and sells over 65 products. Apart from its domestic presence such as in Maharashtra (including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Solapur), Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala, Nandini also caters to the armed forces and exports internationally to markets such as the Middle East, Singapore, Bhutan, Myanmar, and the United States.

Product expansion

Nandini's new product launch and international ventures

In Bengaluru, KMF will introduce idli and dosa batter under the Nandini brand on November 26. The batter is prepared with a whey protein base for added flavor and texture. During the T20 World Cup in the US, Nandini forayed into the energy-drink segment with "Nandini Splash." MK Jagadish, KMF managing director, said "whey-based energy drinks were made available in the US market during the tournament."