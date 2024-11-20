Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Agnipath scheme, aimed at recruiting Nepali Gorkhas, faces a stalemate as Nepal has not permitted its citizens to join, leading to a shortfall of over 12,000 Gorkhas in the Indian Army.

To compensate, India is recruiting from Uttarakhand's Kumaon and Garhwal regions, while China also shows interest in recruiting Nepali Gorkhas.

Amidst this, India continues to support Nepal's defense modernization and the two nations maintain strong military cooperation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gen Dwivedi will visit Nepal from November 20

Army chief in Nepal: Gorkhas recruitment into Army on agenda?

By Chanshimla Varah 01:46 pm Nov 20, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will go on a four-day official visit to Nepal starting Wednesday. The visit aims to bolster the strong defense ties between India and Nepal. There is also likelihood that a major focus will be on addressing the recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas into the Indian Army, which has been stopped since the launch of India's Agnipath scheme in 2022.

Recruitment issue

Agnipath scheme and Gorkha recruitment deadlock

The Agnipath scheme, launched by India in 2022, recruits personnel called Agniveers on a four-year contract. However, only 25% of these recruits are retained permanently every year. Despite India's attempts to convince Nepal to permit Gorkha participation in this scheme, no breakthrough has been made yet. This has resulted in a shortfall of over 12,000 Nepali Gorkhas in the Indian Army, especially in traditional regiments.

Military history

Historical significance of Gorkha soldiers in Indian Army

Major General Ashok Kumar (retired) emphasized the historical significance of Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army. He said, "Gorkhas have served since India's Independence and were part of the British Army before that." Although Nepal offered similar terms to Nepali Gorkhas as Indian citizens under the Agnipath scheme, it has not permitted its citizens to join, resulting in a stalemate, Kumar told India Today.

Cultural visit

General Dwivedi's planned visit to Muktinath Temple

To fill the shortfall, the Army has begun to recruit soldiers from Uttarakhand's Kumaon and Garhwal regions for the regiment, which was traditionally made up of Nepali recruits. As Nepal's relations with India deteriorate, other countries are focusing their attention on the Gorkha people. According to reports, China has expressed an interest in recruiting Nepali Gorkhas for its military. With China-Nepal relations improving, the potential of Nepali Gorkhas entering the Chinese army is no longer ruled out.

Defense ties

India-Nepal military cooperation and regional security

General Dwivedi's visit is also likely to focus on the countries' ongoing defense modernization efforts, which are being facilitated by a number of collaborative initiatives. Over 300 Nepali Army personnel have trained in India this year in different fields. The annual Surya Kiran joint military exercise is a testament to this cooperation, concentrating on counterterrorism and disaster relief. General Dwivedi's visit is also expected to discuss boosting disaster response mechanisms, regional security initiatives.

Defense support

India's support for Nepal's defense modernization

India has played a key role in Nepal's defense modernization by supplying military hardware and training simulators. The Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues has met 15 times to deliberate on defense cooperation. A unique practice between the two countries is awarding honorary ranks of General to each other's Army Chiefs, which symbolizes mutual respect. This practice is likely to be strengthened during General Dwivedi's visit.